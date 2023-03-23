There’s A Megan Fox Look-Alike On OnlyFans, And She Says She Gets One Transformers Related Request

Devon resident Taylor Ryan kept getting told she looked like Megan Fox. So she leaned into it a little, learned how to do the winged eye makeup the actress has favored and picked up on some of her wardrobe habits. Five years ago, Ryan made the transition from retail and barista to OnlyFans, where she fully embraces emulating Fox anytime her clients want. That is, as long as they are willing to shell out cash.

While Fox has worked to shed her sexy Transformers image, the subscription platform persona says Megan Fox requests come in a lot. In fact, she even gets requests for cosplaying, with one of the most frequent being that scene from Transformers when Fox is wearing an orange crop top and showing off her knowledge of cars to Shia LaBeouf’s character while checking the distributor cap and more under the hood. Her character, Mikaela, tells LaBeouf’s Sam guys don’t like it when she knows a lot about cars, to which he responds, ‘I’m cool with females working on my engine. I prefer it.”

Apparently, this scene has revved the engines of customers on OnlyFans, to the point where Ryan, 25, told The Daily Mail she charges $300 bucks for a glimpse of her in the scene. Overall, the OF star says she’s pulling in over $30K a month – with most of that money coming thanks to “one time requests” like the Megan Fox car scene.

Someone requested for me to wear the same outfit Megan Fox wears - a bra top and short denim shorts - to bend over the bonnet and open it. They paid $300…My favorite part of the job is getting ready and seeing the look come together.

Fox isn’t the only cosplay Taylor Ryan does, as the content creator has also dressed as Velma from Scooby Doo and as Wonder Woman for Halloween last year.

A post shared by Taylor Ryan (@_lifeoftaylor) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But Fox is where her bread and butter is, although if you were to ask Ryan, she’s flattered but maybe a little surprised people would think they look super alike.

It's kind of laughable when I say I look like Megan Fox - I mean it's Megan Fox. But people on TikTok started saying it and commented on my posts. Once the comments started coming in, I started wearing my hair extensions more and wearing a cat eye.

She also picked up on wearing leather, a fashion look the Transformers and Good Mourning actress has also favored over the years: leather. (In fact, she was wearing leather on an early date with MGK before their recent drama and her deletion of her social media posts.)

A post shared by Taylor Ryan (@_lifeoftaylor) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A lot of content creators and even reality TV personalities have figured out how to make a living on OnlyFans, and some of the more famous names have said they prefer the platform. It gives them control over their careers, their time and their money. For example, Baywatch star Carmen Electra has mentioned she likes OF because she can be her “own boss” and have her own “creative vision.”

Taylor Ryan is a little more candid about the downsides, noting, “The late nights, they suck.” She’s often up until the early hours of the morning working and she feels she does “have to be on it” when it comes to her page. Ultimately, however, she went from barista to making six figures a year, and she has Megan Fox to thank.