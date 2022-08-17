There’s A Newly Released FBI Report Over Infamous Brad Pitt Plane Incident, But Will It Impact His Ongoing Divorce Case?

It seems like the divorce proceedings between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been going on for ages, with the legal wrangling between the Hollywood stars starting in 2016 and still going strong. Progressing over the course of years, the not-so-amicable split has seen some twists and turns, involving everything from a bitter winery dispute to allegations of domestic abuse on the part of Brad Pitt . It’s that last accusation that has come up in the news yet again, as a newly released FBI report over the infamous plane incident with Pitt could impact the ongoing proceedings.

Allegedly, an FBI report has revealed that Angelina Jolie has anonymously sued the agency to obtain information regarding why Brad Pitt wasn’t criminally charged for his supposed acts of violence. The story becomes more intriguing thanks to sources from Pitt’s camp telling Page Six that this is apparently all information that Jolie already has. As for why those charges were never filed, the answer is tied to the report that Angelina Jolie was suing to obtain.

That same information was reviewed by both the assistant United States attorney and the assistant United States chief of the Criminal Division back in 2017. Ultimately, it was mutually agreed not to pursue charges, which leads to the current state of affairs. Domestic abuse allegations would absolutely impact the Angelina Jolie/Brad Pitt divorce case, especially when you consider the former’s major sticking point at the moment.

Jolie has kept these legal proceedings going in the name of preventing Pitt from sharing custody , and a domestic abuse case could absolutely impact such a judgement. It certainly wouldn’t help the Bullet Train actor’s case, as previous testimony from eldest son Maddox had supposedly already painted a strained parental relationship. Then again, if these matters weren't prosecuted before, no one can really tell what the odds would be that revisiting the information now would successfully reopen the matter.

Obviously the matter between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt needs to be settled in order to help bring the divorce proceedings to a close. Though the couple is officially dissolved, the custody issue is one that looks to be on the road to continuing until some sort of compromise has been reached. Where that two-party solution lies is yet to be seen, especially with such alleged acrimony coloring things.