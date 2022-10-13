TikTok Resurfaces Letter From Angelina Jolie To Brad Pitt Over Winery, Alcohol, And Marriage Troubles

The divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been an ongoing battle that has largely focused on the custody of the couple’s minor children, but another major area of conflict has been the Chateau Miraval Winery, which the couple owned together. An entirely separate legal battle is going on over the ownership of the winery, and now a letter written by Jolie to Pitt regarding the winery, and her desire to get rid of it, has surfaced online.

The letter, dated January 21, 2021, was posted in full on TikTok and consists of Jolie explaining her feelings about the winery and her desire to be rid of it. She seemingly opens the letter by talking about how much she wanted to buy the winery at first and the plans she had for the location. She also says it was important to the family, as it was the first place Jolie and Pitt brought their twins. However, by the time of the letter she saw Chateau Miraval very differently, saying...

But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family - and a business that is centered around alcohol. I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we found light and peace. I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.

Jolie says that "Miraval for me died September 2016," making direct reference to an incident Jolie claims took place where Pitt was allegedly drunk and abusive toward her and their children. This is apparently why she no longer wanted to be involved in a business connected to alcohol.

The letter informs Pitt of her intent to sell her share in the winery. She did that earlier this year, selling her share to Tenute del Mondo, the wine arm of SPI Group, the company behind the Stolichnaya vodka brand. Pitt sued Jolie after the sale was revealed, claiming that a 2019 agreement between the two required approval by one party if the other party choose to sell.

Jolie has since countered with a lawsuit of her own regarding tactics she claims Brad Pitt has taken to force her out of the winery. She appears to make reference to those claims here as well, saying that he wanted her out of the winery and would be glad to receive this letter.

Jolie was willing to just leave apparently, as she offers up the possibility of selling her share in the winery to either Pitt himself, or the winemaking family that Pitt and Jolie partnered with when they purchased Miraval. The letter continues...

The alternative is that a complete buy out of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family or your associates. Either way, I believe we need to move forward in order to heal and focus on where our family comes together, and where we have positive associations. And to do so quickly.

The letter has been verified as genuine as it was found among court documents. If nothing else it's an interesting look into Angelina Jolie's thinking during that moment in time.