Tilda Swinton Gets Honest About Being Too Nervous To Say Hi To Angelina Jolie At An Event, And Jolie Responded With Her Own Truth

Tilda Swinton has been a leading lady in big Hollywood movies for a while now, starring in Michael Clayton, Doctor Strange and Constantine, to name a few. After so many brushes with celebrity, it may surprise you to know that Swinton is still overwhelmed by the glamour of it all. The actress recently opened up about attending an event where Angelina Jolie was also present, and revealed she was too nervous to say hello. Well, apparently Jolie was feeling the same way.

Both actresses took part in The Hollywood Reporter ’s annual roundtable discussion where some of the performers from the best films of 2024 discussed their acting process and what they’ve learned from Hollywood. Swinton was included for her work in Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door, as well as her musical film The End . Jolie was also invited for her critically acclaimed performance in Maria . Swinton recalled a time where she initially bonded with Almodóvar because they both felt like outsiders at a big celebrity event. Swinton said:

[Angelina Jolie] was there. We had Liza Minnelli over here and we had Sacha Baron Cohen over there and Angie was there. And both Pedro and I were scorched with the glamour of it. We just couldn’t believe that we were present.

Swinton has likely been invited to dozens of fancy star-studded events, so it’s surprising to hear she was so enamoured by the whole thing. She was too nervous to talk to anyone else and ended up standing in the corner for most of the night. Jolie then said that she wishes Swinton had come over and talked to her, as she often feels lonely at events like this. The Girl, Interrupted star, who is frequently candid about her Hollywood experience , explained:

And I was probably — because I never go out — really alone and not sure anybody wanted to talk to me. And probably I would’ve been so happy had they said hello.

Swinton clearly felt a kinship with the fellow actress in the moment, because it turns out they were both nervous and intimidated to talk to each other, so they refrained from talking at all. Swinton pointed out how human such a moment was, as people in general can be shy, no matter how famous or glamorous. She said:

And this is the truth of human animals: We’re all shy.

I guess even famous people get overwhelmed by other famous people, showing how these events can still be awkward even when filled with the most charismatic and talented people in the world. This may have been a turning point for the two actresses, who seemingly have a lot in common. If they ever find themselves in a similar situation once again, they’ll likely be more keen on approaching each other and bonding over the shared experience. This goes to show that you never know what someone else may be feeling, even if they may seem like the most popular person in the room.

