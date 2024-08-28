That Time Reese Witherspoon Responded After Brie Larson Rocked A Legally Blonde Look— What, Like It’s Hard?

Just in case you needed another reminder that celebrity fashion is all over the early aughts, Brie Larson gave us a Barbiecore pink look that actually channels a much earlier movie: Legally Blonde. The actress was recently on hand for a SAG-Aftra event in support of Lessons in Chemistry, but it was more like “Lessons in how to dress like Elle Woods.

Rocking a pink blouse and a pink tweed skirt with cool ballet flats in a slightly darker shade, Brie Larson looked like she could bend and snap any second. The look as a whole channeled Elle Woods, though jury's out on whether it's technically closer to the peacock blue legal look she sported or her main suit in Legally Blonde: Red, White and Blonde. It sort of has it's own thing going on, but it's definitely referential too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Larson also took to social media to share a close up of her outfit, confirming she, too recognizes she looks like Reese Witherspoon in what may be her most iconic role. After she captioned her post, “Just a little Elle Woods cosplay for a sag-aftra q&a,” Reese Witherspoon saw it and actual responded, joking on Instagram :

😁💓I sponsored this post 💓😁

Indeed, the timing of the post is pretty impeccable. Legally Blonde's been a topic of coversation of late.

In fact, Reese Witherspoon had been working to bring back Elle Woods in a third sequel for a while, with MGM announcing the project originally back in 2020. In the spring, it was announced the studio is switching to a Prime Video TV series Elle that will be a prequel set in the character's teenaged years. Unfortunately, there hasn't been new word on Legally Blonde 3 since Reese commented on it a couple of years ago. That project would actually feature Reese Witherspoon, but at least the Amazon TV bent will be something concrete for the fans.

This isn't the first time another celebrity has channeled Witherspoon's popular movie character. Mindy Kaling did it once for a pool party, too, hopping on a float like Elle Woods does in her Harvard Law application video. (Kaling was expected to be involved with Legally Blonde 3, to note.) Florence Pugh did it once for a Black Widow press tour. And even Reese herself has been known to channel Elle Woods on occasion.

Brie doing it is the icing on the cake. It's honestly too bad she's in her thirties, because I kind of would be interested to see what she'd do with a young Elle. But for now, I'll take the cosplay.

We'll keep you updated when more Elle news breaks. For now keep tabs on what is coming to streaming with an Amazon subscription.