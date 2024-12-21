Timothée Chalamet Gets Candid About Tearing Up Golden Globes Speeches After Losing Awards: ‘You Narcissistic Prick’

When it comes to award season, Timothée Chalamet has long been a favorite on the red carpet and a frequent nominee for his transformative performances. He was nominated for an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name, and he's received four nods from the Golden Globes all before the age of 30. Even with the frequent recognition, Chalamet has yet to accept one of the major accolades. So, recently, he opened up about what he does with his unread award show speeches, and how strange it can feel to throw them out after losing.

The Wonka actor was interviewed on SiriusXM radio , where he chatted about his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, and getting nominated for yet another Golden Globe in 2025 . While he is honored for the recognition, he admittedly has been nominated multiple times before and has yet to actually accept the trophy. When asked about what he does with his prepared speeches, he got candid, talking about the awkward and self-reflective moment where he has to throw them out. He said:

What a great question ’cause like you said, this is my fourth Golden Globe nomination. Look, I’ll just say this, there’s nothing more uniquely hilarious and something you cannot share with anyone when you get home and you tear up the little thing that you never had to use and you think to yourself, ‘You narcissistic, arrogant prick. On what planet did you think you were gonna use this?’

While the self-deprecating humor might surprise some fans, it’s this mix of charm and humility that has made Chalamet a beloved figure in Hollywood. Actors in general are aware of the absurdity of awards season, however, they often personally put a lot of weight on awards as well.

The 28-year-old actor has been a fixture of awards season for years now, and he understands it all quite well. Having conflicted feelings about winning and losing and preparing for the outcome makes a lot of sense considering his position.

Even if he may feel defeatist and silly throwing out his awards show speeches upon losing, preparing a speech when you’ve been nominated for a major award isn’t narcissistic. The last thing an actor probably wants is to get on stage to accept an award and immediately forget all the people they wanted to thank. Prepping a speech is the right move, even if throwing it out in the wake of losing feels a bit awkward, it’ll all be worth it when he finally does accept his award.

Chalamet especially should be preparing awards speeches. He may have lost the Golden Globe three times previously, but even his losses were likely close calls. He is one of the buzziest movie stars on the scene, and has had two major movies on the 2024 release calendar , Dune Part 2 and A Complete Unknown. He is a contender for both the Golden Globe and the Oscar for his Boby Dylan movie, so he should expect to write yet another acceptance speech, even if he may not use it. If this isn’t his year again, it’s still only a matter of time before the Lady Bird actor takes home the trophy.

