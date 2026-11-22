Anthony Mackie knows how to keep a Marvel press tour interesting, especially when Sebastian Stan's name comes up. The two actors have spent years giving each other grief in interviews, and I have to imagine that, by now, Stan knows better than to expect a compliment when someone hands Mackie a microphone. Still, this bit of friendly trash talk is pretty ruthless. With another Avengers movie closing out the 2026 movie schedule , the former Falcon-turned-Cap has popped up again in a clip ranking his MCU screen partners, and shots have been fired at Stan.

In a resurfaced clip from an episode of Hot Ones Versus that's making the rounds on Instagram, Mackie sits opposite his Captain America: Brave New World co-star Danny Ramirez. The premise is simple: Answer an uncomfortable question or eat a very spicy wing. Then Ramirez asks Mackie to rank three of his Captain America scene partners from most to least talented. He probably thought he'd finally found a question Mackie wouldn't touch, but as the clip below shows, nothing was stopping Mackie from throwing shade at the Thunderbolts* star. Not even hot wings:

The three names on the list were Chris Evans, Ramirez, and Stan. Essentially, that's a fairly brutal choice for Mackie, considering how long he's worked with Evans and Stan in the MCU, while Ramirez was sitting right there, ready to hear where his new Captain America thought he ranked.

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Mackie didn't seem all that conflicted, though. Evans, who played Steve Rogers/Cap before Sam Wilson inherited the shield, took the top spot. Ramirez came in second. Then Mackie went after the Winter Soldier actor with an answer that probably needs a little censoring:

This is so fucked up. [Laughs] From most talented to least talented: Chris Evans, Danny Ramirez, fuck Sebastian Stan. He got a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination. He got a new girlfriend. He got everything.

That's one way to rank acting ability. Mackie had good reason to bring up the hardware. Stan won a Golden Globe for his performance in A Different Man in January 2025, and he also earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for playing Donald Trump in The Apprentice. Both films marked pretty significant moments for an actor many Marvel fans still know primarily as Bucky Barnes. And Mackie was clearly keeping track.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Anyone who's followed these two beyond the release of new Marvel movies knows this is pretty standard behavior. Mackie and Stan first appeared together in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and, later, their verbal squabbles in 2016's Civil War made a real splash with audiences. Watching Sam and Bucky bicker was also half the fun of their eventual Marvel series , 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Their Mackie and Stan's interviews together were sometimes even better.

The funny part is that Mackie has also been one of Stan's biggest cheerleaders. When Stan won that Golden Globe, Mackie famously interrupted his post-win Entertainment Tonight interview to congratulate him. There's video of that, too, and it's hard to square the excitement of that moment with the idea that Mackie actually thinks Stan is the least talented actor in the group.

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As for Ramirez, I can't blame him if he enjoyed the moment. Following his MCU debut as Joaquin Torres in TFATW, his character officially became the new Falcon, opposite Mackie's Captain America in Brave New World. Getting ranked above an Oscar nominee by the guy you're sharing the screen with has to feel pretty good, even if the entire exercise is one big joke.