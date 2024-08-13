Tom Felton Is Crossing Into Another Movie Genre And Brave Harry Potter Fans Confirm They’ll Follow Him

While Tom Felton has had a steady acting career after being in the Harry Potter movies as a child actor, to many he will always be Draco Malfoy. He has embraced the association, even publishing a memoir chronicling his experience working on the blockbuster film series, however he knows it’s time to move onto new things. The actor recently announced his latest project in a genre he has yet to explore, and the Harry Potter fandom is being endlessly supportive.

In a recent Instagram post, Felton shared a photo of The Hollywood Reporter headline which revealed he would be joining Patricia Arquette and Joker’s Zazie Beetz in a new horror thriller titled They Will Kill You. The scary film will also feature black humor, and is about a woman who responds to a housekeeping job listing in New York City, soon realizing she may be on the verge of discovering a cult responsible for mysterious disappearances. It will be helmed by Russian director Kirill Sokolov and filming is expected to start in September. Felton, who will be playing a member of the cult, expressed excitement for the movie on social media, saying in the caption:

So excited for this one - thank you for your kind words x

This is a new endeavor for Felton, who is best known for his work within the fantasy/adventure genre. Despite this, Harry Potter fans said they would check his new movie out anyways, even if they don’t normally see horror movies. Even though it’s been over 10 years since the last Potter film was released, the fandom remains strong as ever, and still loves the iconic Harry Potter cast . You can check out some of the supportive fan comments below, many of which use the Slytherin-esque green hearts.

This is going to be the first horror film I'll watch in years

I'm afraid of horror movies, but since you're in it, I'll watch it 💚💚

Not a massive horror fan but i’ll be brave for you 💚 xxx

Oh no, I hate horror. But looks like I’ll be struggling through it for Tom.

Aside from just the fan support, Felton also got a round of applause from his fellow actors. Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham sent him love in the form of emojis, Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig also expressed excitement for the new project, and Kat McNamara additionally congratulated the Harry Potter star. It sounds like a great project, filled with an interesting cast and a buzzy premise. I can totally see They Will Kill You being the next big horror hit that makes a box office splash.

Post-Potter, Felton has participated in a number of Hollywood projects like the Kate Mara-led Megan Leavey, and Netflix’s A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting. He also notably had a recurring role as Julian on CW’s The Flash . However this upcoming film feels like a turning point for Felton. Nothing will ever be bigger than Harry Potter, but a horror film with a high profile ensemble cast will likely showcase his abilities as an actor like never before. I can’t wait to check it out with the other Potterheads, and see what Felton brings to this new genre.

You can see Tom Felton in They Will Kill You when the upcoming horror movie hits theaters in the near future. Fans can also revisit the actor’s iconic performance in the Harry Potter movies, which are all streaming now with a Peacock subscription .