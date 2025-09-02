Tom Holland Is Almost Unrecognizable In LEGO Short Film And There's One Look I Can't Get Over

Tom Holland may be busy filming the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day , but the actor just pressed pause on new superhero movie duty to headline a very different kind of adventure, and it’s one built entirely out of LEGO bricks. The British star appears in the new 2025 schedule released LEGO short film Never Stop Playing, a two-minute burst of high-energy vignettes that push the Far From Home actor through more roles than some performers take on in an entire career. One look, in particular, had me rewinding in disbelief.

The short, now streaming on LEGO’s official YouTube channel , is a two-minute blend of live-action and LEGO animation that promotes the value of play. Holland rapidly morphs between roles, everything from a battle-ready space marine, a soccer phenom, an eccentric host, and even a senior citizen. Still, it’s the hulking, balding corporate boss that feels the most surreal. Buried under, presumably, prosthetics, The Impossible star is so unrecognizable you’d never guess it was him under the layers. Check out the video for yourself below.

Never Stop Playing, ft. Tom Holland | Official Short Film - YouTube Watch On

The CEO sequence leans into satire, with the Uncharted star towering over a tiny LEGO minifigure while snarling and slamming a giant “NO” block on his desk. It’s campy, over-the-top, and more than a little unnerving. It’s the kind of transformation that proves the in-demand star is game for anything. If his flamboyant “mullet host” look brought laughs, this corporate villain turn shows just how unrecognizable he can become when he goes all in.

As fun as the short film is, there’s more to the high-profile LEGO project than costuming gags. Holland spoke openly to IGN about how play has shaped his creativity, especially growing up with ADHD and dyslexia. For him:

I think it [play] really does help… I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating. And sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character.

LEGO was a tool that encouraged experimentation without fear of failure for the Devil All The Time performer. He added:

So any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual just promotes healthy creativity. And I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better.

At its core, Never Stop Playing is LEGO’s reminder that creativity has no expiration date. The short also highlights the young actor’s impressive range and his constant ability to surprise audiences, though I still don’t want to see him as James Bond . Sure, Tom Holland may be bad at spoilers , but he’s undeniably great at acting.

Swinging through New York as a superhero or disappearing into an unrecognizable, hulking CEO, the Far From Home star proves he can vanish into roles both epic and absurd. And while the short film is full of playful transformations, it’s that larger-than-life corporate boss look that continues to linger in my mind.

