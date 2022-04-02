Twilight’s Kellan Lutz Recalls Working With Nikki Reed And Filming Their ‘Sensual’ Kissing Scene In Breaking Dawn

Where has the time gone? In November, it will have been a decade since the Twilight cast last walked the carpet for the franchise. In the ten years since then, many of the stars have found their longterm partners and even started families. That being said, Kellan Lutz doesn’t mind reminiscing about the good old days with his former work wife, Nikki Reed - even the time they filmed that "sensual" kiss for Breaking Dawn.

Kellan Lutz and Nikki Reed played vampire couple Emmett Cullen and Rosalie Hale in all five Twilight movies. And apparently, the chemistry was as palpable on set as it looked on screen. As Lutz recently reflected:

Nikki was awesome. I really fell in love with her as a human being in Breaking Dawn because we just had so much time to talk. And she's really, really special, has such a kind heart. I remember I felt so connected to her. I'm actually kind of surprised by her and I didn't date throughout all this.

When the actor guested on his co-star Ashley Greene’s new podcast The Twilight Effect , he was asked about his chemistry with his on-screen girlfriend. As he recalled, they only shared a kiss in one of the Breaking Dawn movies, during which he felt like the co-stars especially got to know each other better as well. He continued with these words:

We had the kissing scene. They’re like, ‘Alright, now you guys kiss.’ Because they wanted to show, OK like, we might die in this next vision, right? So you wanted all the characters to connect. And she had soft lips. I remember that. It was a good kiss. Sensual.

During the conversation, Ashley Greene also pointed out that just about every acting couple on the movie franchise had real chemistry, including her and Jackson Rathbone, who played Greene’s partner Jasper Hale. Greene admitted she had “such a crush” on her co-star, too.

Kellan Lutz also revealed at one point he had a thing for Ashley Greene before she became “one of the guys” on set. Greene shared that she thinks the pair “pretty quickly” moved to being friends, which she’s totally fine with because she’s able to remain friends with each other and other castmates. By remaining more like friends or family with one another, Greene and Lutz bonded on being able to “be there” for one another and ask each other for advice during their mega stardom.

Of course, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who shared an interesting audition experience, were the hottest couple on the Twilight franchise and dated throughout the movies. Unfortunately for them, that also meant there was an added spotlight on them, and they were constantly the object of paparazzi’s affection.

After the franchise ended, Kristen Stewart has found love in Dylan Meyer , who she is engaged to be married to. Kellan Lutz is married as well and welcomed his first daughter a little over a year ago. Nikki Reed is married to Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder , and they have a daughter as well. Meanwhile, Ashley Greene has been married to Paul Khoury since 2018 and announced last week she is pregnant with her first child.