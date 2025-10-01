Tyrese Gibson And Police Spoke Out After Arrest Warrant Was Issued In Connection With A Dog's Death

Tyrese Gibson – the actor known for starring in Fast & Furious, Transformers and other notable films – currently finds himself embroiled in a legal situation. Police in Atlanta, Georgia have issued a warrant for Gibson’s arrest in connection to the death of one of his neighbor’s dogs. The authorities have since spoken out about the situation, saying that Gibson has yet to turn himself in. At the same time, the actor’s lawyer has also shared comments on how he’s reportedly navigating the situation.

What Have The Police Said About Tyrese Gibson’s Arrest Warrant?

On September 18, one of Tyrese Gibson’s neighbors – who reportedly lives half a mile from him – released their dog into their own yard, according to the Associated Press. The neighbor apparently returned moments later to find that their small spaniel had been brutally mauled, with Gibson’s four cane corsos reportedly being responsible for the attack. Per reports, the quartet of hounds was later seen at the home of another neighbor, who remained in their house until animal control came to contain the situation.

As for the other neighbor’s spaniel, the dog was taken to a veterinary hospital but could not be saved. The arrest warrant for Gibson was later issued on the grounds of animal cruelty, and it reportedly marked the latest chapter in an “ongoing issue.” Authorities state that, for months, they received calls about the Baby Boy alum’s dogs. Captain Nicole Dwyer of the Fulton County Police released a statement, which was shared with the AP, and she explained her team’s main “priority” amid this investigation:

Our priority is the safety of the community and when there’s so many incidents of dogs, especially large dogs like this, getting out and then killing an animal, you know, what’s next? A child? Our main priority is safety and that’s why we want the dogs in custody.

After the arrest warrant (which was preceded by multiple warnings) was issued for Tyrese Gibson, and a search warrant was also granted. When authorities arrived, they found that neither Gibson nor his dogs were present at his home. Captain Dwyer did state that she’d spoken to Gibson’s lawyer, Gabe Banks, and informed him that his client would have to turn himself in.

Tyrese Gibson Speaks Out About The Dog Situation

Gabe Banks emailed the AP, saying that Gibson is “cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly.” Banks also said his client also wasn’t home when the attack transpired and that he “immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment.”

On Wednesday, though, Gibson himself took to Instagram to share his own sentiments including video clips of his dogs. Gibson said that over the last 15 days, he’d been in Los Angeles, where he was mourning the death of his father. In terms of the dogs, Gibson defended his former pets while also extending his well wishes to his neighbors who’d been impacted by what happened:

They’ve never been trained to harm, never spent a single day in attack or protection training, and they’ve grown up playing with kids and smaller dogs in my home. That’s why this incident has left me shocked, devastated, and heartbroken for the family affected. As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I’ve been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences.

Tyrese Gibson – who has been candid about having public outbursts and ranting – has dealt with legal issues in recent years, but those situations were far different from this latest one. For a few years, Gibson dealt with child support-related issues with his former wife, Samantha Lee and, in 2024, he was arrested for refusing to pay Lee over $73,000 in support. The actor eventually paid the debt and was held in custody until he did. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if or when Gibson will turn himself in.