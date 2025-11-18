Diddy’s Lawyer Speaks Out After A Music Producer Drops New Sexual Assault Allegations

This past October, Sean Combs (a.k.a. Diddy) was sentenced to four years (or roughly 50 months) in prison due to having been found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While Combs serves out his sentence in FCI Fort Dix, he’s simultaneously still facing numerous lawsuits related to alleged sexual assault and sex-trafficking. Now, the “I’ll Be Missing You” performer is facing new allegations from a music producer, and one of his lawyers has since commented on the claims.

A Music Industry Veteran Lays Out Their Claims Against Sean Combs

56-year-old Diddy is at the center of an investigation being conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which received a report from a police department in Largo, Florida this past Friday, November 14. According to ABC News, the person who made the claim in Florida was producer Jonathan Hay, whose name was redacted in the official report. However, Hay – who also filed a civil suit against Diddy alongside other John Does in July – confirmed his identity in since-deleted social media messages.

Hay accused Combs of sexually assaulting him in February 2020, specifically alleging that the Sean John founder pleasured himself in his presence before asking Hay to “finish him off.” Hay said that when he didn’t comply, Combs allegedly tossed a shirt at him and claimed the clothing had traces of semen on it. Another incident purportedly took place in March 2021, at which point Christopher C.J. Wallace and others put something over Hay’s head and took him to Diddy, who purportedly put his penis in Hay’s mouth multiple times.

Civil attorney Jonathan Davis, who’s currently representing Diddy, eventually released a statement on this situation, and it was shared with ABC News. While addressing the matter, Davis vehemently denied the allegations:

As Mr. Combs’ legal team has repeatedly stated for over a year now, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a media circus. Let me make it absolutely clear, Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone. He looks forward to vindicating himself in court, where such matters are decided -- and not in the media -- based on admissible, material evidence, not rank speculation and unsubstantiated allegations.

Jonathan Hay also shared photos and video evidence with police officials in an attempt to prove he was collaborating with C.J. Wallace on a project. With that, Hay says that professional partnership is what supposedly led to him meeting Diddy and experiencing the alleged assaults. However, Wallace has since taken legal action of his own and shared a different alleged account.

A Recently Filed Lawsuit Ties Into These Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against Diddy

C.J. Wallace – the son of late rapper Christopher Wallace a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G. – filed suit against Jonathan Hay for the allegations made against himself as well as his business partner, Willie Mack. In his suit, Wallace claimed he and Hay worked together on the latter’s “Ready to Dance” remix sometime in 2020. However, “due to low audience interest in the single, Hay’s erratic behavior, and creative differences” allegedly contributed to the dissolution of that creative partnership.

In the suit, Wallace denied “setting up” Hay to be assaulted by Diddy during one of the rapper’s much-discussed “Freak Off” parties. Wallace also alleged that in 2021, a supposedly upset Hay accused Mack of exhibiting “inappropriate and abusive behavior.” In 2024, Hay also allegedly claimed Mack (who also denied the claims) was Wallace’s “boyfriend.” It’s Wallace’s contention that Hay “acted with actual malice,” and he’s currently seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Jonathan Hays’ claims spark an investigation and lawsuit against him, Diddy is reportedly settling into prison life. He’s also looking to appeal his conviction and recently landed a legal victory when his appeal process was expedited. It remains to be seen whether that appeal will be successful and how the rapper’s legal team will react in the event that any further allegations surface.