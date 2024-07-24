'One Never Knows What They're Gonna Find': Vin Diesel Ran Into A Fast And Furious Fan In An Airport And Shared His Sweet Paul Walker Tattoo

Considering the Fast and Furious movies have been around for well over two decades, the fandom – or family, I should say – runs deep. The love for the Fast cast is real, and they interact with fans all over the world. Most recently, Vin Diesel posted a video of a fan he met in an airport who had a sweet Paul Walker tattoo, and as the Dom actor said, it’s “all love.”

Since Paul Walker died in 2013, there’s been a consistent and strong outpouring of love and appreciation for the late actor. The Fast and Furious ensemble pays tribute to Walker on his birthday , his daughter Meadow frequently posts touching images of her father, and fans consistently show their adoration for him. That was proven recently when Vin Diesel ran into a fan at an airport who had a tattoo of a sentence that’s connected to the Brian actor, check it out:

When The Guardians of the Galaxy actor spoke in the video, he noted that you never know who you’ll run into, saying:

One never knows what they’re gonna find walking through an international airport in Germany.

Diesel appeared to be on a tarmac when he met the ramp agent named Marcel who had a quote associated with Walker tattooed on his arm. It said:

If one day the speed kills me, don’t cry, because I was smiling.

Now, when you search this quote, it’s widely attributed to Paul Walker, and you can buy stickers, magnets and more with the words on it. However, the quote's origin is unclear, as it has been debated on Reddit , Quora and the comments of Diesel’s post.

However, it is a sentence that is widely associated with the Brian actor, and many have posted tribute videos about him using it. The Dom actor also seemed to be touched by the ramp agent’s tattoo, as his caption said:

All love….

While Paul Walker passed away over ten years ago, his legacy lives on strong in the Fast family. For example, we know that Fast X: Part 2 (or Fast and Furious 11), will take place in LA and come out 25 years after the first film – The Fast and the Furious. That alone hints at the notion that this upcoming F&F movie will pay homage to the franchise’s history, and it got even better when Diesel teased the return of Brian's iconic car . So, again, while the beloved actor is gone, he’s still ever-present because of the homages from his friends, family and fans.

Seeing this tattoo for the performer certainly made me happy, and it seemed to make Vin Diesel happy too. Now, I’m even more excited for Fast and Furious 11, and I can’t wait to see how they continue to honor the Walker, and how fans show their appreciation for him.