Viral TikTok Shows Chris Pratt Trying To Climb Into A LEGO Dinosaur’s Mouth While Some Poor Lady Has To Order Him Out

Chris Pratt has been in movies about dinosaurs and movies about LEGOs , and so when the two come together, you should probably expect the actor to take full advantage of the situation. And yet, when Pratt tried to do just that, he got in a bit of trouble, which, we have to admit, is pretty funny. Especially as there's video via a viral TikTok

Chris Pratt just finished shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but he’s already back on the road. A new viral TikTok from the press tour of Jurassic World: Dominion, which will see the casts of the original Jurassic Park return , shows Chris Pratt with a massive LEGO dinosaur head. Its jaws are open and the thing is big enough for a person to climb inside, and so Pratt tries to do just that, because that would be pretty funny. However, it seems that even if you’re the star of a blockbuster movie, there are still things you cannot do, as a woman has to call after Pratt and as him not to climb into the mouth of the massive LEGO sculpture. Check it out.

One always gets the impression that celebrities can basically get away with anything, and that’s because often times, they can. Famous people do tend to be able to do what they want and they can certainly do things the rest of us cannot. However, it seems there are limits. Honestly, if this LEGO set up came apart under Chris Pratt’s weight there's a decent chance he could hurt himself, so this was likely for his own safety as much as anything. But clearly he thought this would be something he would be able to do. And this woman had no problem telling a famous actor to cool his jets.

Chris Pratt starred in a pair of LEGO movies, and a LEGO PSA , and is getting ready for his third outing in the Jurassic World franchise, so a massive dinosaur head made of LEGO is the perfect item to accompany him on the press tour. And of course there are some cool new LEGO sets available as part of the merchandise offerings for Jurassic World: Dominion , though you can’t actually build this dinosaur head with them as far as I know.

While the LEGO dinosaur is massive, it’s probably not quite strong enough to support the weight of an adult human and would probably fall apart if Chris Pratt actually climbed inside. Of course, then we’d have the comedy of the LEGO sculpture coming apart, so it seems that whatever happened here was going to be funny.