Watch Hugh Jackman Dance Like An Absolute Pro In Latest Rehearsal For The Music Man

Hugh Jackman is a multitalent that has graced the stage and screen countless times. His roots are ultimately in musical theater, and fans are thrilled to see him return to Broadway in the upcoming revival of The Music Man. Now we can watch the X-Men alum dance like an absolute pro in the latest rehearsal clip.

The Music Man is a Broadway classic, and Hugh Jackman will be playing the quick-talking protagonist Harold Hill. While he previously injured his face rehearsing, the Tony winner jumped back on the horse. The latest video shows Jackman and the ensemble of the revival rehearsing the iconic number “(Ya Got) Trouble.” Check it out below, and watch Wolverine cutting a rug.

Well, it certainly looks like Hugh Jackman and the company of The Music Man are ready to take the stage. Considering the Broadway revival was delayed over a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that they’re ready to hit the ground running. And with Jackman and Sutton Foster given top billing, smart money says ticket sales are going to be killer.

The above video comes to us from Hugh Jackman’s personal Instagram account. In it we can see the cast of The Music Man hard at work, with the ensemble wearing masks for safety and rehearsal skirts to mimic how costumes will function. They’re led by none other than the Logan actor himself, who is going back to hit roots with a return to musical theater.

As previously mentioned, Hugh Jackman is a Tony winner in his own right, taking home the coveted award for his performance in The Boy From Oz. Jackman has recently starred in big screen musicals like The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for his performance as Jean Valjean. For the last year he’s spent time continuing to rehearse for his return to Broadway--even if that happened to be from the comfort of his own home.

“(Ya Got) Trouble” is only one of the beloved songs that Hugh Jackman will be belting out throughout the course of The Music Man. He’ll have more tongue twisters like the “Seventy-Six Trombones” and the love ballad “Till There Was You.” We’ll just have to wait and see if the Reminiscence star nabs himself another Tony nomination for playing the title character of the Broadway show.

While Hugh Jackman remains busy with a variety of projects , there are still some fans out there hoping that he returns to his role as Logan/Wolverine. These calls happened largely as a result of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which opened up the doors for mutants to join the MCU. But for his part Jackman has seemingly hung up the claws for good.