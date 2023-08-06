Where Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Stands Months After Alleged Cheating Drama

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are easily one of the most recognizable couples in Hollywood right now. The two quickly made headlines when they went public with their romance in June 2020 and only garnered more buzz after they became engaged in early 2022. Those who’ve been following the stars as of late, though, likely know they faced even greater media speculation after sources claimed MGK cheated on his significant other. Fox addressed the allegations early this year and, since then, they’ve apparently been working on their bond. So where does their relationship stand now? Well, an insider has alleged claims about that.

February was the month in which 37-year-old Megan Fox ended her Instagram hiatus and said that there had been “no third party interference in this relationship.” While she and 33-year-old MGK have still appeared quite close, some have questioned whether they’re still truly an item. ET spoke with a source on the matter and, apparently, the two are in a “really good place.” In fact, based on this unnamed person’s comments, they’ve completely overcome any purported issues they previously encountered:

Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They're in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track. They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning.

So allegedly, the lovebirds are “fully back together,” which is a notion that would probably delight their various stans. These recent comments actually track with other reports regarding the Midnight in the Switchgrass alums. In July, sources indicated that the pair are back to planning their wedding . That reported development arrived months after it was reported that they opted to slow down their journey to the altar.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with their nuptials, but what fans have seen over the past few months is how they’ve seemingly leaned on and encouraged each other. This past May, Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – supported Megan Fox when she landed her Sports Illustrated cover . Baker, in particular, has seemingly shown his devotion to his partner in a myriad of ways. He even threw some punches when a fan dropped a (non-insulting) F-bomb related to his lady earlier this summer.

Sources have also alleged over the past few months that the couple sought out outside resources in order to help stabilize their romance. Therapy allegedly impacted them in a positive way, as they were “working on having very healthy and fluid communication.” It apparently even “helped save their relationship.” Couples therapy has become incredibly mainstream, so it’s not too surprising that the entertainers would seek it out.