Why Harry Styles’ Wild Success Originally ‘Bothered’ One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson got honest about comparing himself to Harry Styles after One Direction.
It’s no secret that Harry Styles is one of the most wildly popular young celebrities in the pop culture landscape. The One Direction alum has generations of fans at this point, and has a super busy career as both a pop star and actor. And his former bandmate Louis Tomlison recently spoke about why he was originally “bothered” by just how much Styles has skyrocketed.
One Direction was a sensation at the height of its popularity, making stars out of every member of the group. They’ve each gone on to release solo music, although Harry Styles seems to be on another level entirely. Louis Tomlinson recently spoke with The Telegraph about the complicated emotions that came with seeing this rise in fame for his former bandmate. In his words,
How refreshingly honest. While other celebs might have held back their true feelings, Louis Tomlinson got vulnerable about how it made him feel to see Harry Styles reach superstar status as a solo artist. Although rather than resenting Styles, it seems the problem came with comparing himself to all his former bandmates. Since they all put out music around the same time, it’s probably hard not to.
Louis Tomlinson’s comments to The Telegraph will likely go viral shortly, as most things regarding Harry Styles tend to do lately. Indeed, he’s only become more famous and beloved since becoming a bonafide movie star, thanks to roles in projects like My Policeman and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. Then there’s all the attention that comes his way thanks to his relationship with the latter filmmaker.
For his part, Louis Tomlinson has definitely seen post-One Direction success. His debut studio album Walls was released in January of 2020, which featured five singles. And he’s gearing up for the release of his sophomore album, titled Faith in the Future. And it sounds like that title is appropriate regarding the way originally compared himself to his former bandmates like Harry Styles.
Later in that same interview, Louis Tomlinson showed more love and respect for Harry Styles, and all the places his career as a singer/actor is taking him. As the 30 year-old recording artist shared to the publication:
Indeed, Harry Styles has been on a roll over the past few months. He’s been selling out arenas as a musician, while also celebrating the release of both Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. He’s also made countless headlines thanks to his relationship with Olivia Wilde, with the general public seemingly quite invested in that latest celebrity couple.
Louis Tomlinson’s new album Faith in the Future will be released on November 11th. And Harry Styles’ latest movies are both streaming: My Policeman is on Amazon while Don’t Worry Darling is on HBO Max. Check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience, although Styles will be noticeably absent.
