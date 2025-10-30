Win a Blu-ray of The Fantastic Four: First Steps
We have four copies to give away!
It’s taken an awfully long time (until the 37th film!), but the MCU has finally introduced Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four. Set on a retro-flavoured alternate Earth in 1964, The Fantastic Four: First Steps tasks Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing with protecting their world from planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus. Put the Josh Trank movie from your mind, because this latest reboot is a hell of a lot of fun.
The film is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Bonus-wise, you get commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani; three featurettes (totalling 32 minutes) on the subjects of “creating the ultimate family unit”, bringing the likes of Galactus and the Silver Surfer to life, and the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic; five deleted scenes; and a gag reel.
We have four Blu-rays up for grabs.
