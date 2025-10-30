Win a Blu-ray of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

We have four copies to give away!

The Thing, The Invisible Woman, Mr Fantastic and the Human Torch.
It’s taken an awfully long time (until the 37th film!), but the MCU has finally introduced Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four. Set on a retro-flavoured alternate Earth in 1964, The Fantastic Four: First Steps tasks Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing with protecting their world from planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus. Put the Josh Trank movie from your mind, because this latest reboot is a hell of a lot of fun. 

The film is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Bonus-wise, you get commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani; three featurettes (totalling 32 minutes) on the subjects of “creating the ultimate family unit”, bringing the likes of Galactus and the Silver Surfer to life, and the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic; five deleted scenes; and a gag reel. 

We have four Blu-rays up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY. 

The cover of the Blu-ray of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Deputy Editor, SFX

Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.

