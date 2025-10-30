Win a Blu-ray of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

It’s taken an awfully long time (until the 37th film!), but the MCU has finally introduced Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four. Set on a retro-flavoured alternate Earth in 1964, The Fantastic Four: First Steps tasks Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing with protecting their world from planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus. Put the Josh Trank movie from your mind, because this latest reboot is a hell of a lot of fun.

The film is now available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. Bonus-wise, you get commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani; three featurettes (totalling 32 minutes) on the subjects of “creating the ultimate family unit”, bringing the likes of Galactus and the Silver Surfer to life, and the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic; five deleted scenes; and a gag reel.

