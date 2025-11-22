Wait, Did Kelsey Grammer Just Spill Tea About Avengers: Doomsday Scenes?

Next year is set to be a huge one for upcoming Marvel movies with the release of both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon. The latter is packed with so many MCU stars that the studio did a five-hour livestream just to announce the cast. Now, Kelsey Grammer (a.k.a. Beast) is the latest actor to be asked about the super secret project, and he actually gave us something.

Kelsey Grammer is set to reprise his X-Men role alongside Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden in Doomsday, and we can’t wait. Here’s what went down when Entertainment Tonight asked him about the movie:

Kelsey Grammer: "To come back as Beast -- I don't know how much I'm allowed to talk about -- but it was fun to interact with people I hadn't acted with before."

Interviewer: "Who were you most geeked out to interact with?"

Kelsey Grammer: "You know, Thor. I'm a big fan of Robert Downey Jr. I love him."

Interviewer: "You get to share a scene?"

Kelsey Grammer: "It's sort of sharing a scene. I can't, I don't wanna go too far. And I really had a great time with the new guy from Fantastic Four."

Interviewer: "Pedro Pascal?"

Kelsey Grammer: "Pedro, yeah, yeah...wonderful guy. I really, really enjoyed hanging out with him. And we worked together...some."

Interviewer: "You shared a scene in some capacity?"

Kelsey Grammer: "Yes."

From the sounds of it, Kelsey Grammer’s Beast is going to be right there with the main heroes of the Avengers! The actor was cautious in the interview, but seemed to indicate he got to work directly with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom and Pedro Pascal’s Mr. Fantastic. It’s great to hear the X-Men actor is intermingling with the other corners of the MCU as opposed to just sticking with the mutants.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As a fan, I can particularly see Beast and Mr. Fantastic sharing a scene together because they are both brilliant scientists. I wonder if they’ll have to put their heads together to figure out a way to defeat Downey’s Doctor Doom?

Kelsey Grammer first joined the MCU officially during the end credits scene of The Marvels, where Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau meets Beast in an alternate universe to hers, seemingly confirming that the X-Men movies are canon, just in a parallel universe. We also know that the Fantastic Four live in a parallel universe to the main MCU universe, which should also be different from the one the OG X-Men live in.

The current Marvel saga we’re in is called The Multiverse Saga, so I imagine the characters from various universes will all need to work together to defeat Doctor Doom. During Fantastic Four: The First Steps’ Doomsday tease at the end of the movie, it was suggested that Doctor Doom is specifically after Reed Richards and Sue Storm's son, Franklin Richards, who is revealed to be packing some serious power even as an infant.

The Fantastic Four will likely be very involved in getting Franklin back, of course, but we’re so curious how all these Avengers will link up across the multiverse. The Avengers: Doomsday release is just 13 months away, considering it's coming out on December 18, 2026 – we’ll be theorizing a lot until then.