Yes, Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Michael Douglas ‘Whip It Out’ On The Golf Course

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. There’s something that the public loves about seeing A-listers paired, and one of the longest running relationships in Hollywood is shared between Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. The two have been paired since back in 1998, and clearly are still very much in love. And yes, Zeta-Jones makes Douglas “whip it out” while on the golf course. Here’s the wild story.

On top of being in a strong relationship, both Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas continues to star in high profile projects. The latter actor recently reprise his role as Hank Pym in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, doing a ton of press for the Marvel blockbuster in the process. In a recent Q&A for The Guardian , he was asked to confirm a story about his wife asking him to take his trousers off when losing a golf. He clarified the rules of the game, saying:

The rules are I have to whip it out if I don’t hit it past the ladies’ tees, which I manage most of the time. But there have been times when we’re playing alone, and have to give her a little show because we are competitive. But only when I play with my wife.

Well, that's one way of enjoying a game of golf. While many players like to relax on the course and even have an adult beverage, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have their own game within the game. And if the Fatal Attraction actor starts off badly, he has to drop trow. Talk about some high stakes.

Michael Douglas' comments to The Guardian seemingly shows one way that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been together for so long: they make each other laugh. Sometimes that just happens to occur on a golf course, and involves some nudity. I have to image they golf at very nice clubs, which is partly why this story is such a head turner.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married since November of 2000, so their marriage has already last over two decades of time. On top of being together for laughs and professional success, the couple faced hard time when Douglas was diagnosed with tongue cancer. This challenging time was reportedly hard on the Oscar-winning actress, who suffered from depression and eventually went public as someone living with bipolar disorder. Talk about a strong marriage.

While Michael Douglas recently returned to the MCU in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, his famous wife has also been keeping busy. She recently played the role of Morticia Addams in Netflix's Wednesday series, which was renewed for Season 2 on the streaming service.

Ant-Man 3 is still in theaters now, although its box office numbers are declining quickly.