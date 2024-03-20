Zac Efron Celebrated The First Day Of Spring With Adorable Shirtless Video, And He Still Looks Iron Claw Ripped

As March is well… marching on and, as is the norm, the weather is starting to change in various parts of the U.S. The first day of spring arrived just this past Tuesday, and it might be safe to assume that some are ready to embrace the new season. Well, at the very least, we can say for sure that Zac Efron is already taking it all in – and in tremendous fashion, I might add. The fan-favorite actor ushered in the change in season with a shirtless video that’s honestly adorable. Not only that but, man, Efron looks like he’s still as ripped as he was while filming well reviewed drama The Iron Claw.

So what’s an optimal way to welcome spring into the mix with open arms? Well, use a beautiful day to go on an outing with your siblings, of course. 36-year-old Zac Efron did just that this week when spending time with his brother, Dylan (32), sister, Olivia (4). A video the actor shared to Instagram shows the trio taking in the sun and sea and enjoying the water. What’s particularly sweet about the clip is that the two men lovingly play with their little sister, with Zac also planting some sweet kisses on her. Check it out:

The cuteness levels really are off the chart, and those two really deserve some solid big brother points. As someone who’s close to their own sibling, I can certainly appreciate such a lovely outing. And, in general, this is just a sweet way to mark the beginning of a new season. (And, the more I watch the video, I’m feeling a little jealous of the excursion.)

Of course, it’s also hard not to take notice of Zac Efron’s physique, which is admittedly impeccable. I mean, the A-lister has never exactly looked out of shape, but he’s ripped as if he’s about to join some kind of blockbuster production. Dylan seems to have been putting in some work in the gym as well. What can be said is that the Efron brothers enjoy the water , as past shirtless pics have shown them out on a boat as well.

The physicality that the Gold actor brings to his roles is very impressive, and that was certainly the case when it came to The Iron Claw. In the sports biopic, he played the role of former wrestler Kevin Von Erich, one of the members of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty. He really had to bulk up for the role and, based on what’s been said about his prep, it sounds like he really put in the work. When speaking with CinemaBlend, the film’s director, Sean Durkin said the star deserves all the credit for his muscles . Durkin explained that his leading man’s “dedication” to the physical aspects of the gig was admirable.

As CB’s The Iron Claw review notes, Zac Efron gave a truly admirable performance, and it may just be a career-best for him. Having seen the movie myself, I can say that he’s absolutely phenomenal in the movie, which centers around the incredible careers of the Von Erichs and the numerous tragedies that struck their family. Given Efron’s work, WWE stans weren’t happy that he was snubbed amid awards season, for the most part. The star himself has seemingly taken all of that in stride, though, and he can at least rest easy knowing that his work is appreciated.

Zac Efron recently promoted his latest film, Ricky Stanicky, following the IC buzz, so he’s been a busy man as of late. So it’s great that he took a little time to relax alongside his siblings and enjoy what spring has to offer thus far. Here’s to more adorable outings for the trio as the weather starts to get warmer.

