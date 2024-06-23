Zendaya’s Red Carpet Walk Looks Great, But She Had To Practice Because She Apparently Walks Like Her Dad

There’s a reason why Zendaya was considered among the top 20 most fashionable celebs in 2022 . She truly slays on the red carpet with her viral fashion looks and her feel-good personality. The actress has a great walk that she employs when she's strutting on the red carpet as well. But, believe it or not, she has to practice her swagger, since her everyday walk is apparently similar to her dad’s.

Celebrities tend to bring out a lot of poise when hit with so many flashing lights while on the red carpet. 27-year-old Zendaya has a great red carpet walk, and it's interesting to hear that she attributes that to prepping herself to walk like “a movie star.” She revealed this during a delightful conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Also, amid the chat and despite wearing heels, the A-lister demonstrated her casual walk, which is likely the way any other person would move.

Then, the former Disney Channel star showed how she manages to gracefully walk on the red carpet literally. Quite frankly, I'm amazed at how she takes steps forward while smiling and waving at the camera at the same time. She’s clearly a woman who knows what she’s doing at premieres, and you can check out the talk show clip, which was shared to YouTube, down below:

One of the best parts of seeing the Greatest Showman star on the red carpet, other than her showing off legendary collaborator Law Roach’s designs, is watching glowing personality in full force. At the UK premiere of her sports drama, Challengers, she displayed her best "serve,” staring into the camera with a prowess you can easily expect from the Euphoria actress. The Emmy Award winner was also completely adorable when waving to Tom Holland, who was watching her do her thing at the premiere. She certainly knows how to bring it with her style and personality, making it easy to see why she's such a beloved star.

If you can believe it, she almost missed her first red carpet appearance. That's because by the time the Spider-Man: No Way Home star showed up to her first Emmys back in 2019, she was told the carpet was “closed.” But the spunky actress wasn’t going to let that get in the way of showing the world her proud green corseted dress and red hair. She snuck onto a little side red carpet where a couple of photographers already present decided to take her photo. Now, that’s the way to make your presence known!

The Dune star will surely continue to show grace and poise when she walks onto the red carpet. And, moving forward, I don't think I'll forget that she typically walks like her dad. Still, given how flawless the actress-singer looks during premieres, you’d never know she needed the practice.

Zendaya's 2024 movie release , Challengers, is still playing select theaters now and is available to purchase on digital platforms as well.