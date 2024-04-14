Zendaya Waving At Tom Holland Watching Her On The Red Carpet At The Challengers Premiere Is All Kinds Of Adorable

Zendaya and Tom Holland have become the epitome of relationship goals since they started dating back in 2017 . Fans who have been tracking the couple's journey from the early days of dating rumors on the set of the first flick in the Sony/Marvel-produced Spider-Man " Home " trilogy have plenty to gush about. The duo frequently share adorable moments both on and off the screen–like their iconic lip-sync rap battle Z apparently roped Holland into . Most recently, during the red carpet event for the actress' new film, Challengers, the Euphoria star was spotted sweetly waving to Holland at the film's premiere.

A fan account by the username @tomsnapchats shared a delightful video on X (formerly Twitter) featuring the Greatest Showman alum dressed in white, rushing up to her partner and embracing him in a warm hug before they shared a kiss on the red carpet. The highlight of the video, which you can view below, captures the moment when the young starlet notices Holland and gives him an endearing wave. Honestly, it's all just too cute:

Tom Holland is watching Zendaya again 😭❤️( Tomdaya 🫠✨) pic.twitter.com/tMOyomL8lFApril 11, 2024 See more

The delightful video of the young Hollywood A-listers will undoubtedly quash any rumors of Holland/Z relationship troubles . However, it's unlikely to quiet the increasingly loud whispers about the possibility of the two possibly getting married soon.

The couple's love story has seemingly captured the public's attention ever since they were seen kissing in a car a few years ago , confirming they were more than just friends. Despite their high-profile status, the pair of Spidey stars tend to keep details of their relationship private, reflecting Tom Holland's preference for discretion in his personal life. Nevertheless, they continually appear together at public events and often share adorable remarks about each other. For instance, during the press tour for Dune: Part Two, Zendaya expressed her desire to have her boyfriend accompany her on visits to the U.K.

As mentioned, the event that brought us this delightful moment shared between the two on the red carpet is the premiere of the Malcolm & Marie actress’s new movie, Challengers, which critics have seen. So far, they can’t get over how “blisteringly sexy” the sports drama is. All in all, pundits seem excited about the 2024 movie calendar release, and that’s reflected in the movie’s current 96% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 56 critics so far, as of this writing. If you want to see Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist in action, their movie hits theaters on Friday, April 26.

It's unclear whether Z and Tom Holland will share the screen again soon in upcoming Marvel movies , especially given the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home . Still, Zendaya expressed immense pride in Holland as he gears up for his return to the stage in London's West End, starring in Romeo & Juliet next month. All in all, these two are -- and remain -- relationship goals.

Fans eager to see the MJ and Peter Parker performers sharing the silver screen will just have to settle for watching their appearances in some of the best Spider-Man movies , which are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription .