Emilie De Ravin's Daughter ‘Begged’ Her To Bust Out Her Once Upon A Time Dress, And She's Still The Belle

Once Upon a Time is one of the most extraordinary fantasy adaptations I've enjoyed, because it reacquaints fans with beloved fairy tales in a different way. The series ended eight years ago, but it still remains a favorite amongst devotees, thanks to said people streaming it with a Disney+ subscription. Also, it's apparently a hit with a child of one of the OUAT cast members, as Emilie de Ravin's daughter begged her to bust out an iconic dress. Unsurprisingly, de Ravin can still more than pull it off!

De Ravin starred as Belle from The Beauty and the Beast for the first six seasons, and later appeared as a special guest in the seventh and final season. Like many of the characters on the show, Belle wears some iconic looks that fans will recognize from the animated Disney film, including a big yellow dress similar to the dress worn during the “Tale as Old as Time” ballroom sequence. De Ravin took to her Instagram to share a photo in the dress eight years later, and she looks exquisite:

A post shared by Emilie de Ravin (@emiliede_ravin) A photo posted by on

While it's been almost a decade since Once Upon a Time ended, it feels like no time has passed since de Ravin still looks incredible in Belle’s dress. Of course, the big difference is that she has blonde hair. The actress shared in the post’s caption that her daughter Vera wanted her to wear the dress that was given to her when OUAT ended. It’s been quite a while since she wore it, and I honestly couldn’t think of a better reason to bust it out. As she explained:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

My daughter Vera begged me to try on the “Belle wedding dress” that I was given at wrap of Once Upon A Time… hadn’t put it on since I filmed in it. (I have it packed safely away cos it’s so special to me.) But this moment with her was more special than ever 🥰 love you so so sooooo much Vera xoxo designed by the one and only [Eduardo Castro] love you my friend xoxo 💛💛💛

Regardless of the reason that the Lost alum is wearing Belle’s dress, it is so good to see her in it. The mere sight of her honestly makes me want to rewatch the show for the umpteenth time. And it also makes me want a reboot. There have been rumors regarding a Once Upon a Time revival over the last few years, but there hasn't seemed to be any true movement. While some might think the show went on too long, (and I personally think it could have ended after Season 6), I do like the idea of seeing what everyone is up to following the series finale.

That aside, de Ravin’s Belle dress makes me wonder what the other cast members got for their wrap gifts. I can’t imagine how hard it may have been for them to say goodbye to their characters, who they helped usher through a plethora of story arcs.

At present, though, it's just lovely that Emilie de Ravin is able to share such a special moment with her daughter. I know actresses sometimes have a tendency to pass down outfits to their kids when the time comes, and I hope his costume goes to de Ravin's little girl at some point.