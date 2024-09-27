Zoë Kravitz Is Following In Florence Pugh’s Footsteps By Wearing A Stunning Sheer Little Black Dress

When it comes to Florence Pugh’s best fashion moments over the years , many instances have included the Dune Part Two actress going for it in a sheer look that has definitely led to chatter about her on the red carpet. Last week, Pugh even got real about how internet comments about her body have affected her after she’s gone viral. That being said, the actress also shared having no regrets about going see-through, so why should Zoë Kravitz?

The Blink Twice director strutted into the Saint Laurent's Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show earlier this week in a gorgeous black sheer minidress that had her freeing the nipple. Check out the sleek look:

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Paris Fashion Week is all about taking chances and turning clothing to an artistic statement, and Zoë Kravitz certainly did that with this gorgeous look. The sheer fabric has a floral pattern which she paired with black underwear, silver jewelry and black heels. When the actress and director entered the show, she covered the dress a tad by wearing a black blazer that was a couple inches longer than her dress.

This isn’t the first time Zoë Kravitz has flirted with sheer. She recently went for a braless sheer crop top at the MTV VMAs afterparty earlier this month, per InStyle . Famously, she stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala in a see-through gown. After that instancem she actually shared that she decided to take a break from social media after that fashion event due to all the criticism for the look .

Ultimately, the actress doubled down that “it’s just a body” and being uncomfortable with her showing more skin is “colonization/brainwashing.” This time around, Kravitz projected confidence in the look by posting it on her Instagram with the comment “what a show!” She received a ton of positive feedback from the comments section, with people saying things like “mother mothering,” “beauty at its peak” and tons of people calling her “stunning.”

Zoë Kravitz spent the summer promoting one of the 2024 movies that hasn’t received as much love as it should: Blink Twice. The thriller starring her fiancé, Channing Tatum, was her first writing/directorial effort and it earned wide acclaim from critics . The movie has earned $68 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $20 million. It joined movies available to stream on digital platforms last week. You can check out CinemaBlend’s interviews with the Blink Twice cast , including a conversation with Zoë Kravitz.

With the fall season here, fashion shows might be planning for spring and summer, but clearly on red carpets, the little black dress and a sheer moment are still very much in style, as told by Zoë Kravitz’s most recent and fabulous fashion look.