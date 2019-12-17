First Bill And Ted Face The Music Images Put Them Back In The Time Machine

Next year is set to be a real blast from the past at the movies, with the Ghostbusters, Candyman, Bad Boys and Mulan all returning to the silver screen. That’s not to mention two characters that have long made a habit of visiting the past, Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore Logan. That’s right the Wyld Stallyns are tuning up the band for a reunion tour in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face The Music. Take a look below to see the first images from the film that put the duo back in the time machine: