First Bill And Ted Face The Music Images Put Them Back In The Time Machine

Next year is set to be a real blast from the past at the movies, with the Ghostbusters, Candyman, Bad Boys and Mulan all returning to the silver screen. That’s not to mention two characters that have long made a habit of visiting the past, Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore Logan. That’s right the Wyld Stallyns are tuning up the band for a reunion tour in 2020’s Bill & Ted Face The Music. Take a look below to see the first images from the film that put the duo back in the time machine:
Most excellent and breathtaking. In the time since Bill and Ted went on their bogus journey, cellphones have become ubiquitous so you don’t see many phone booths these days. But not every phone booth is a time machine, so despite its more conspicuous nature in modern times, the pair of grown up slackers will once again be stepping into the booth for another excellent adventure, just as you’d expect.
In this image we see a much older and maybe even a bit wiser Bill and Ted presumably attempting to use the time machine to go…somewhere. Perhaps more interesting than where they are going though is where they are coming from because the Wyld Stallyns look positively distraught here.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s characters are wearing expressions of shock and horror on their faces as if they are witnessing something terrible and decidedly unexcellent. It’s ominous stuff to say the least. Hopefully with the help of Rufus’ time machine, they’ll be able to set things right.
Of course the time machine won’t be the only familiar element from the Bill & Ted mythos to show up in Bill & Ted Face the Music. None other than Death, from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey will also be making an appearance. Take a look:
Actor William Sadler reprises his role as Death in Bill & Ted Face the Music and here he is seen consulting with the two over what appears to be a serious matter. You can also see all of the Wyld Stallyns memorabilia on the walls in the background, as well as the game of Battleship, which is one of the games Bill and Ted used to best death in Bogus Journey.
This long-awaited sequel isn’t just playing the hits with its returning cast, Bill & Ted Face the Music is also playing some new material with a new cast of actors joining the adventure. You can see some of them in the image below:
Here you see Kid Cudi himself Scott Mescudi alongside Ready or Not breakout star Samara Weaving and Atypical’s Brigette Lundy-Payne. Samara Weaving will be portraying Bill’s daughter Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Payne will be playing Ted’s offspring Billie Logan.
Bill and Ted’s daughters will be helping their fathers as the now middle-aged best friends seek the perfect song to set the world right and bring peace and harmony to the universe. And in keeping with tradition, you can surely expect them to meet some historical figures and music legends on their quest.
Bill & Ted Face the Music opens in theaters on August 21, 2020. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to keep track of all of next year’s biggest movies.