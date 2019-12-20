New Trailer For Will Ferrell Movie Downhill Has An Avalanche And One Dysfunctional Family

Force Majeure was a very popular movie when it was released in 2014, and so it's unsurprising that an English language remake came out of it. Most movies that make the transition from another country to English seem to be of the anime or horror movie variety, but there always a few dramatic stories that make the leap as well. In the past year we've seen English language remakes of foreign films that became the likes of Miss Bala and The Upside. These movies aren't usually massive box office forces, but good stories usually transcend language, and so they work in English as well as any other.