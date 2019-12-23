The Flash Movie: What We Know So Far

What is The Flash Movie's Ratings?

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has yet to give The Flash a rating, but it'll most likely receive a PG-13 rating, folllowing the likes of Wonder Woman and Justice League. Most of the other DC Comics films have received a PG-13 rating, The Joker being the only major exception. It's true that DC and Warner Bros. have signed on for several darker R-rated movies recently, and we do know the new version of this movie that is currently in the works will have darker themes and tone. Still, I have trouble believing The Flash could get as extremely dark and violent like The Joker, and I still believe PG-13 seems like it may be a good fit. We'll keep you updated as soon as there is official word from Warner. Bros.