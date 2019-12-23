Subscribe To The Flash Movie: What We Know So Far Updates
|
DC comic book fans have been waiting for the standalone The Flash movie since at least 2013. Warner Bros. announced plans for Ezra Miller to become the Scarlet Speedster in 2014, but the actual date of production on the upcoming Flash solo movie constantly shifts. It’s almost like Barry Allen himself keeps messing up the timeline, causing major delays with The Flash movie. Or at least that's how I like to imagine it.
The Flash movie is one of the most highly anticipated DC Comics projects, not only because fans want to know how Ezra Miller’s version of Barry Allen compares to Grant Gustin’s version, but also because The Flash is one of DC’s most popular characters. Everyone wants to see how The Flash movie ranks among the other DC movies. For now, we’ll all just have to wait and see if this timeline sticks and The Flash really hits theaters in 2022, which is reportedly the current plan for the alleged upcoming flick.
What Is The Release Date For The Flash Movie?
Warner Bros. officially announced The Flash comes to theaters on July 1, 2022. The new release date hopefully means that all creative differences can be halted long enough for the film to finish by July of 2022. The delayed production and release date this go-around is mainly because Warner Bros. already has Ezra Miller contracted to appear in the third Fantastic Beast movie, and the studio wants to accommodate his Fantastic Beasts 3 filming schedule by delaying The Flash.
Fantastic Beasts 3 starts filming in the spring of 2020, and it is set to hit theaters on November 12, 2021. The Flash is set to begin production in 2021, giving Ezra Miller plenty of time to complete filming on the next J.K. Rowling-oriented project, and allowing enough room to attend promotional events for that film.
Are There Any Trailers Or Teasers For The Flash Movie?
As of 2019, Warner Bros. has yet to release a teaser or trailer for The Flash. Because filming hasn't started on The Flash, there really isn't anything to show yet. The Flash movie reportedly goes into production in 2021, so trailers and teasers of The Flash should appear in late 2021 or very early 2022.
What is The Flash Movie's Ratings?
The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has yet to give The Flash a rating, but it'll most likely receive a PG-13 rating, folllowing the likes of Wonder Woman and Justice League. Most of the other DC Comics films have received a PG-13 rating, The Joker being the only major exception. It's true that DC and Warner Bros. have signed on for several darker R-rated movies recently, and we do know the new version of this movie that is currently in the works will have darker themes and tone. Still, I have trouble believing The Flash could get as extremely dark and violent like The Joker, and I still believe PG-13 seems like it may be a good fit. We'll keep you updated as soon as there is official word from Warner. Bros.
Who is Directing The Flash Movie?
In 2015, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies writer Seth Grahame-Smith was set to make his directorial debut with The Flash. However, in 2016, Warner Bros. cut Grahame-Smith's involvement with the project, both citing creative differences as the reason for his departure. Also in 2016, Dope director Rick Famuyiwa took over the role as The Flash director. However, by the end of October in 2016, Rick Famuyiwa also exited the project, citing creative differences as well.
In 2018, The Flash had once again found a director, this time the team of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who previously wrote the screenplay for Spider-Man: Homecoming, stepped in. By July 2019, due to reported creative clashes between Ezra Miller and John Francis Daily and Jonathan Goldstein, the two new directors were out and Andy Muschietti stepped in as the latest director to tackle The Flash.
Andy Muschietti previously directed the both IT movies, so he has worked with Warner Bros. in the past and there's precedent for this iteration to move forward. Still, The Flash movie has over a year before production is supposed to begin, so we'll have to wait and see if Andy Muschietti remains as its director.
Who Is The Screenwriter For The Flash Movie?
With the changes in directors there also came changes in screenwriters. The Flash CW TV series and Arrowverse co-creators Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim wrote a version of The Flash movie, but the Warner Bros. decided to go with Phil Lord and Chris Miller's treatment, which former director Seth Grahame-Smith turned into a script. Originally, the studio planned to keep Grahame-Smith's script, but in 2017, Joby Harold joined The Flash movie to do script rewrites. Movie fans best know Joby Harold for his work on King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.
John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein reportedly wanted to take a comedic approach to The Flash movie, but Ezra Miller wanted the film to have darker themes, so he started to develop his own script with comic book writer Grant Morrison.
When Andy Muschietti joined on as director, Christina Hodson joined as screenwriter. Her previous work includes the Transformers movie Bumblebee and the upcoming Birds of Prey. Personally, I think Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti could be an interesting team, as his background is more in the horror genre and hers is in the action-adventure realm.
What Is The Story Of The Flash Movie?
At the 2017 San Diego Comic Con, DC Comics announced The Flash movie would follow the "Flashpoint" storyline. In the Flashpoint storyline, Barry travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder. This change in events causes the timeline to shift, creating a new universe where the Justice League no longer exists. The Flashpoint timeline includes a few major changes, like how Bruce Wayne died instead of his parents, which results in Thomas Wayne becoming the new Batman, and Martha Wayne becomes the new Joker. Or, for example, Kal-El finds himself trapped by the government, becoming their lab rat since landing on earth. Instead of Superman saving the day, now Cyborg is the new lead superhero. The Flashpoint storyline also involves a war between Wonder Woman and Aquaman.
Whether DC plans to stay very true to the original storyline is unknown, but it’s even more unclear now if the Flashpoint storyline has been completely removed from The Flash movie plans. Earlier versions of The Flash script involved Barry Allen facing off against Rogues, including Captain Cold and sister Golden Glider. Now it’s unknown where exactly Christina Hodson and Andy Muschietti plan to take The Flash for his solo film.
Barry Allen (Ezra Miller)
Despite many delays, directors, and screenwriters changes, Ezra Miller has been holding on to The Flash project. Ezra Miller currently appears as Credence in the Fantastic Beasts series. Prior to signing on to two big Warner Bros. projects, Ezra Miller appeared in more indie films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and We Need to Talk About Kevin. He also had recurring roles on Californication and Royal Pains. Ezra Miller has already made cameos as Barry Allen in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and a bigger role as The Flash in Justice League. We don’t know yet where Miller’s Barry Allen will go, and whether Barry takes a dark or comedic approach will depend on the studio, director, and screenwriter, but we’re curious to see how Ezra Miller’s version of Barry Allen progresses as the film lead.
Iris West (Kiersey Clemons)
Rick Famuyiwa hired Kiersey Clemons to play Iris West when he was set to direct The Flash. Despite the director change, Kiersey Clemons still seems on board to play Barry’s love interest Iris West. Kiersey Clemons previously worked with Famuyiwa in Dope. She also had recurring television roles in Angie Tribeca, Transparent, Extant, and Eye Candy. Kiersey Clemons also had a supporting role in Neighbors 2: Sorority Risingand in the charming indie-flick Hearts Beat Loud. Iris West is Barry’s main love interest throughout the comics, and the two eventually marry. She’s a reporter for the Central City Picture News.
Henry Allen (Billy Crudup)
Billy Crudup made an appearance in Justice League, at least setting up the possibility of exploring the Reverse Flash storyline in The Flash movie. Henry Allen was falsely accused and convicted of killing his wife Nora. Part of The Flash movie should address Barry’s quest to prove his father’s innocence and show what really happened to Nora Allen. Billy Crudup is best known for his roles in Almost Famous, Big Fish, Mission Impossible III, Watchmen, and Spotlight. Currently, he has a series regular role as Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.
Cyborg (Ray Fisher) And Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)
A few of the other Justice League members are rumored to appear in The Flash movie, such as Wonder Woman and Cyborg, but their appearances depend on the storyline of the film, which is still unclear to the public at this point.
When Will The Flash Movie Start Production?
Production on The Flash movie is set to start in 2021. Since Warner Bros. wants The Flash to come out on July 1, 2022, most likely the film schedule will be in early 2021, so that Ezra Miller will be free to help promote Fantastic Beast 3 around October and November.
Where Can you Stream Other DC Films?
Ezra Miller already made three appearances as Barry Allen in Suicide Squad, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Suicide Squad isn’t available as part of a subscription on the normal streaming services, but it can be purchased on Amazon Prime. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League are also available for purchase.
Now that The Flash movie has another official release date, we’re more anxious to see the final product of this DC movie. 2022 may seem like a long wait for The Flash, but it’s already been a long journey for most fans. What’s a few more years, right? Additionally, Warner Bros. and DC have plenty of movies planned from now until 2022. These films should make the wait a little shorter. The Flash (hopefully) hits theaters on July 1, 2022.