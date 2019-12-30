Predicting The 10 Highest-Grossing Movies Of 2020

1. Mulan

Mulan is a remake of Disney’s 1998 animated classic, which itself is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. It tells the story of a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man in order to take her father’s place in the war against the Huns. Of all the films coming out in 2020, Mulan seems to have the most potential to become the highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office. That is in large part because of its potential in China, which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is expected to finally surpass the United States as the biggest market for movies in the world in 2020.