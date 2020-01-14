Florence Pugh Totally Texted Scarlett Johansson For Support After Learning They'd Be Competing At The Academy Awards

Leave a Comment
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are about to throw down as frenemies Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova in May’s Black Widow. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Phase Four film won’t be the only place these two actresses will be facing off; they will be competing at the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards where they are both nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. Upon learning this, Florence Pugh totally texted Scarlett Johansson, as she explained:
This is gonna be nuts. I've already sent her a text being like, 'You do realize you're gonna just have to hold my hand and walk me through the whole experience.’
In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova are like sisters, and in real life Florence Pugh sees Scarlett Johansson as something of a big sister-- no doubt due to their shared experience working on the MCU film. So when the awards nominations came out, revealing that these two sisters would be sharing a category at the Oscars, Florence Pugh obviously texted Scarlett Johansson, not just to offer congratulations, but to ask for advice.
The 24 year-old Florence Pugh is new to all of this. She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Greta Gerwig's Little Women, which is only her eighth feature film. So she will be looking to her Black Widow co-star and industry veteran Scarlett Johansson, for guidance and support. In true little sister fashion, and not unlike her character in Little Women Amy March, Florence Pugh saddled her big sister with the responsibility of showing her around the party.
As Florence Pugh recalled to ET, in her text to Scarlett Johansson, she let her know that she has to hold her hand and walk her though the experience of Oscar night to see how it’s done. Although they are technically competing, it goes to show that Florence Pugh is looking at ScarJo not as competition, but as a trusted friend that can help her on the biggest night of her young and rapidly burgeoning career.
While it is true that Scarlett Johansson has been famous for a while and is old hat at the awards show thing, the 92nd Academy Awards will in a way be new to her as well. Despite arguably deserving it many times over before, Scarlett Johansson received her first ever Oscar nominations this year and not only that, she got two of them.
Scarlett Johansson is a double nominee. ScarJo is nominated for Jojo Rabbit in the Best Supporting Actress category that she shares with fellow nominee Florence Pugh. She is also nominated for Best Actress for Marriage Story. So in theory, these two friends and co-stars can both go home with Oscar gold on February 9.
Following the Academy Awards, you can see Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, which just debuted a new special look trailer earlier today. That hits theaters on May 1. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see all the movies you can look forward to this year.