12 Great A24 Movies And Where To Stream Or Rent Them Online

Locke (2013)

Sometimes a premise as simple as watching a man driving for nearly 90 minutes is enough to inspire heart wrenching drama. A prime example is Locke, in which Tom Hardy stars in the title role - a family man and construction manager who faces the ultimate consequences of a mistake made in one night. Told in real time, through a series of phone calls over the course of one highway drive, this thriller from Steven Knight is a riveting one-man show and an impressive achievement in proving big things can come in small packages.

Where To Stream: Netflix

Where To Rent Online: Amazon, YouTube, and Vudu