The 7 Best Random Bill Murray Movie And TV Cameos

Space Jam (1996)

This might be the beginning of Bill Murray’s prolific career in cameos, not to mention many a ‘90s kid’s first exposure to the actor (especially if their parents were late to show them Ghostbusters). Murray’s role as himself in Space Jam, the beloved feature-length adaptation of a Nike ad starring basketball legend Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, is a curious case because, while he is relatively integral to the plot (teeing off with Larry Bird and Jordan right before his abduction to Looney Tune Land, offering help to the Tune Squad at a crucial moment of the game), it does not make his appearance feel any less out of place, and hilariously so. The very acknowledgement of this leads to one of the film’s best bits, in which Daffy Duck questions how Murray got to the game and he literally replies, “The producer’s a friend of mine.”