Kumail Nanjiani Finally Reveals When You Can Watch Netflix's The Lovebirds Streaming

You may recognize Issa Rae from her starring role as Leilani on HBO's Insecure and her latest movie Little, a story about a woman who becomes her younger self during a stressful point in her life. Be ready to see a lot more of Issa and her style of comedy in the future. She and Will Packer Productions have sparked a nice working relationship, and Will Packer said he wants to do more with her in the future.