All The Harry Potter Movies In Order, From Sorcerer's Stone To Fantastic Beasts

Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to hit theaters on November 12, 2021, but with a delayed filming schedule, it might be a bit longer before we see another Harry Potter movie. Luckily, as we wait for the next film installment, we can always rent or buy any of these movies on Amazon Prime or other video on demand services.

As for what transpires after the original Harry Potter series, if you're looking to check in on what became of Harry, Ron and Hermione as they headed into adulthood, check out the stage production, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The script for the play is available for purchase, however, since it's a play, it's really meant to be seen on the stage, if you're able to get to New York or London.