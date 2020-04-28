Daisy Ridley Movies: An Updated List Of What The Actress Is Doing After Star Wars

However, the Lionsgate movie should be one to keep an eye on given its insane cast. Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star as Viola and Todd respectively and the cast will be rounded out by David Oyelowo, Demian Bichir, Mads Mikkelsen, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas and Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. It’s set in a dystopian world where people can hear each others’ thoughts thanks to something called The Noise.

When To Catch It: January 21, 2021