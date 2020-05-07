Becky Lynch: 6 Marvel Characters The WWE Star Would Be Perfect To Play

Leave a Comment
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been on a tear the past two years. Since giving herself the moniker "The Man," the Raw Women's Champion has gone on to headline WrestleMania (the first woman to ever do that) and wrestle her way into mainstream pop culture.
And if a recent Tweet is to be believed, that day may be coming sooner rather than later as Lynch is rumored to be in an upcoming Marvel movie. But what movie and what Marvel characters is "The Man" best suited to play?
It's not out of the realm of possibility for a wrestler to make an impact in a movie based on a Marvel property as Dave Bautista kicked off his acting career with his phenomenal portrayal of Drax The Destroyer in 2014's Guardians Of The Galaxy. And like Bautista, Becky Lynch has the physical presence, acting chops, and undeniable charisma that could make her the WWE's next crossover star.
And while we will have to wait and see if "The Man" actually appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony's Spider-Man Universe Of Characters, in the meantime we can highlight a few Marvel characters Becky Lynch is best suited to play.
Rogue
I'm not trying to take anything away from Anna Paquin's phenomenal run as Rogue in the X-Men franchise throughout the first two decades of the 21st Century, but with the former True Blood star probably not reprising the role after all these years, there would be a place for someone like Becky Lynch to take on everything the role requires. And with Rogue originally having red hair (with that awesome white streak) in the comics, Lynch more than has the look down. That combined with the physical and mental toughness exhibited by the WWE Superstar on a weekly basis makes her ideal for the powerful mutant.
She-Hulk
If we're talking physicality then the classic Marvel character She-Hulk is another role that Becky Lynch would be capable of doing justice. There have been rumors that Marvel Studios is looking for an "Alison Brie-type" actress to take on the role, so what better person than Becky Lynch who appeared alongside the GLOW star on ESPN The Magazine's Blockbuster issue in 2019. They're similar in stature, and unlike Brie, who played a wrestler on the Netflix series, Lynch lives the life day-in and day-out. She might not have the acting skills as Brie, but with some work she'd be perfect for the role.
Mystique
If and when the X-Men make their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hopefully they bring some of the outlier characters like Mystique, who was one of the best things about both iterations of the X-Men movie franchise so far. The shape-shifting lethal mutant could either follow a more villainous path like Rebecca Romijn's turn as the character in the early 2000s or the more heroic version played by Jennifer Lawrence later on, both of which Becky Lynch is capable of doing. Over the course of her career, Lynch has fallen on the heel (bad guy) side of the spectrum, the baby face (good guy) side, and at times somewhere in the middle, which would add a certain level of unpredictability to the character.
Firestar
Becky Lynch has long been able to generate heat for (both as a face and a heel) in the lead-up to her more high profile matches, so why not have her take on Firestar, the Marvel superhero that can create intense heat and manipulate radiation. Since first appearing in Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends, Firestar has teamed up with the Avengers and X-Men as well as a number of other groups, so it's within reason to argue that the character could show up in either the MCU or Sony's universe at some point. And if she does, Becky Lynch with her fiery red hair, attitude, and physical strength could help carry the character.
Thundra
Another character that Becky Lynch could do justice is the time-traveling "Femizon" anti-heroine Thundra who hails from a future Earth where women have conquered men and taken over the world, declaring it Femizonia. Upon first appearing in the Fantastic Four series in the early 1970s, Thundra proved to be a fearless and powerful warrior who takes nothing from no one, especially men. Much like the comic character, Becky Lynch, who declared herself "The Man" in 2018, has made a name for herself by not backing down to anyone, even the likes of John Cena (another WWE Superstar I hope to see in the MCU one of these days). And while Lynch might not be as tall as Thundra, her red hair and unwillingness to back down from a fight more than make up for it.
Titania
And then there is Titania, the girl who was bullied for her small size all her life before being transformed by Doctor Doom in a supervillain and rival of She-Hulk. If Marvel is looking at "Alison Brie-type" like mentioned earlier and ends up casting the GLOW star in the role, then maybe, just maybe, we could see how well she and Becky Lynch could carry on, especially after teaming up for the ESPN The Magazine article. Just like her rival She-Hulk, Titania has immense strength and is in peak physical shape, which wouldn't be hard for the red-headed WWE Superstar to pull off. Oh, and like the character, Lynch knows how to hold her own in vicious fights against a longtime rival. Just as Charlotte Flair about their multiple run-ins and matches throughout the careers.
Those are just six of the Marvel characters that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch would be perfect for. Which of these characters do you think would be best suited for The Man if she were to transition from the squared circle to the silver screen? Make sure to fill out the poll found below and sound off in the comments. And make sure to check back for all things Marvel here at CinemaBlend.