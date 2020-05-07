Becky Lynch: 6 Marvel Characters The WWE Star Would Be Perfect To Play

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has been on a tear the past two years. Since giving herself the moniker "The Man," the Raw Women's Champion has gone on to headline WrestleMania (the first woman to ever do that) and wrestle her way into mainstream pop culture.

And if a recent Tweet is to be believed, that day may be coming sooner rather than later as Lynch is rumored to be in an upcoming Marvel movie. But what movie and what Marvel characters is "The Man" best suited to play?