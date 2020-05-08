Dwayne Johnson Just Revealed How Many Calories He Eats During Cheat Meals And I Wasn’t Ready

Even people who only casually follow the career of Dwayne Johnson know that The Rock is a very fit human. He spends a lot of time every day focusing on the gym and he’s made no bones about how hard he works at both fitness and keeping a healthy diet and mindset over the years. However, and that’s a big however with a capital “H,” he also has cheat meals quite frequently. Now he’s revealed how many calories he actually consumes during those times and honestly I’m still processing the information.