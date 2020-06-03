What The Clueless Cast Is Doing Now

Elisa Donovan (Amber)

Elisa Donovan played one of Cher and Dionne long-time rivals Amber. She then had a bigger role as one of their enemies turned friends in the Clueless series. Donovan then appeared in the series Just Shoot Me!, Jack & Jill, NCIS, and had a main role on the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch series. From 2009 to 2011, Elisa Donovan played the lead character in In Gayle We Trust. She then appeared in a series of Christmas Television films, like 12 Wishes of Christmas and The Dog Who Saved the Holidays.