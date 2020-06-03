What The Clueless Cast Is Doing Now

Leave a Comment
Clueless was one of the defining movies of the 90s. It reflected Beverly Hills teen culture of the time--especially with the fashion and language. It was an iconic film that helped make stars of Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, and Brittany Murphy. Nearly 25 years later and Clueless remains one of the most beloved teens movies of all time.
Clueless is one of those films that new generations constantly discover and love. The dynamic cast and characters are some of the reasons why the movieis still so memorable, cherished and dissected. From Tai (Brittany Murphy) to Elton (Jeremy Sisto), each character played a vital role in making this Emma reimagining a permanent part of pop culture history.
Let’s check in on some of the Clueless cast members and see some of their biggest roles since the release of the film. Spoiler alert: one of them is a small deal at Marvel.
Alicia Silverstone (Cher)
Alicia Silverstone played queen bee Cher in the Clueless movie. The 90s and early 2000s was a very busy time for Silverstone. After Clueless, she appeared in a series of cult and big budget movies, such as The Babysitter, Batman & Robin, Excess Baggage, and Blast from the Past. In 2001, she voiced the main character Sharon Spitz in the animated series Braceface. Silverstone played Sharonf rom 2001 to 2003.
In 2012, Alicia Silverstone briefly reunited with her Clueless co-star Jeremy Sisto in Suburgatory. Her most recent film projects include Diary of a Wimpy King: The Long Haul, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the recent horror film The Lodge, and Valley Girl. In July 2020, she returns to the small screen in the Netflix adaptation of the beloved children’s book series The Baby-Sitters Club.
Paul Rudd (Josh)
Paul Rudd played Cher’s ex-step brother turned love interest, Josh, in Clueless. Paul Rudd has had the most successful career after this 90s hit film. He appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, starred opposite Jennifer Aniston in The Object of My Affection, The Cider House Rules, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman, The 40-Year Old Virgin, and I Love You, Man opposite Jason Segel.
In 1996, Paul Rudd appeared on the TV series Clueless as a character named Sonny. From 2002 to 2004, he had a recurring role as Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow)’s love interest turned husband on Friends. In 2006-2007, he appeared on several episodes of Reno 911!. Rudd also had roles in Veronica Mars, Parks and Recreation, Wet Hot American Summer the series, and iZombie.
His most recent work has included playing Scott Lang, Ant-Man in several Marvel movies, the Netflix film The Fundamentals of Caring, the upcoming Ghostbusters movie, and the Netflix series Living with Yourself.
Stacey Dash (Dionne)
Stacey Dash played Cher’s best friend Dionne in Clueless. After the movie, Dash stayed close to Beverly Hills by reprising her role as Dionne in the Clueless series from 1996 to 1999. In 2009 to 2011, she played Camille Rose in The Game, then joined the series Single Ladies. In 2016, she appeared in the Sharknado franchise by having a role in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.
Stacey Dash also appeared in the films I Could Never Be Your Woman, Wild About Harry, The Thinning, and will play Mildred Jefferson in an upcoming film called Roe v. Wade.
Donald Faison (Murray)
Donald Faison played Dionne’s boyfriend Murray in Clueless. Following the movie, Faison appeared in the movies Waiting to Exhale, Can’t Hardly Wait, Trippin, Big Fat Liar, and Something New. He also appeared in the original Sabrina, the Teenage Witch series (the one with Melissa Joan-Hart). He also reprised his role as Murray in the Clueless series.
Donald Faison appeared in The WB’s Felicity. His most famous post-Clueless role was as Turk in Scrubs. In 2016, he hosted the series Winsanity, and from 2015 to 2018, Faison appeared in Drunk History. In 2019, Faison starred in the recently cancelled series Emergence. His recent movie appearances include Pitch Perfect, Kick-Ass 2, Wish I Was Here, and Little Evil.
Jeremy Sisto (Elton)
Jeremy Sisto played Elton, one of Cher’s rich friends who she tries to set up with Tai. Some of Sisto’s most famous post-Clueless work includes Some Girl, Angel Eyes, Thirteen, Wrong Turn, A Lot Like Love, and The Waitress. His more recent film work includes voicing Raf in Ferdinand and King Runeard in Frozen II.
Sisto appeared in episodes of The Wild Thornberrys, Rugrats, The Outer Limits, and Dawson’s Creek. His most memorable TV role was as Billy Chenowith in Six Feet Under. He also had a main role as Detective Cyrus Lupo in Law & Order, from 2008 to 2010. From 2011 to 2014, he was a lead character in Suburgatory. Then he appeared in short-lived series The Returned and Wicked City. Jeremy Sisto currently has a lead role in the CBS Dick Wolf drama FBI.
Breckin Meyer (Travis)
In Clueless, Breckin Meyer played Tai’s love interest, skateboard stoner Travis. He then appeared in another 90s teen classic Can’t Hardly Wait. He also appeared in 54, Go, Road Trip, Josie and the Pussycats, Kate & Leopold, Herbie Fully Loaded, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. In 2019, he was part of an ensemble cast for the Seth Green directed film Changeland. The cast also included Green, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, and Clare Grant. In 2020, Meyer appears in Happily, a thriller comedy that also stars Joel McHale, Stephen Root, Natalie Morales, and Paul Scheer.
Breckin Meyer also appeared in the Clueless series but as a character named Harrison. He then built an impressive body of voice over work by voicing characters for King of the Hill, Robot Chicken, Family Guy, Mad, and Kim Possible. From 2011 to 2014, Meyer had a lead role in the series Franklin & Bash. Breckin Meyer’s most recent work includes appearances in Designated Survivor, The Fix, and American Dad!.
Elisa Donovan (Amber)
Elisa Donovan played one of Cher and Dionne long-time rivals Amber. She then had a bigger role as one of their enemies turned friends in the Clueless series. Donovan then appeared in the series Just Shoot Me!, Jack & Jill, NCIS, and had a main role on the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch series. From 2009 to 2011, Elisa Donovan played the lead character in In Gayle We Trust. She then appeared in a series of Christmas Television films, like 12 Wishes of Christmas and The Dog Who Saved the Holidays.
Elisa Donovan appeared in the films 10 Things I Hate About You, A Night at the Roxbury, A Golden Christmas, and Complacent. From 2012 to 2017, Donovan had her own blog on People Magazine’s website. Its main focus was celebrity motherhood. In May 2020, she participated in a virtual Sabrina, the Teenage Witch reunion for the organization Cast4Good, a group that reunites TV and movie casts to raise money for charity.
Wallace Shawn (Mr. Hall)
Wallace Shawn played Cher’s tough grader debate teacher Mr. Hall. After Clueless, Shawn appeared in the movies My Favorite Martian, The Haunted Mansion, Southland Tales, I Could Never Be Your Woman, and Marriage Story. In 2020, he appeared in the Disney+ film Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Wallace Shawn is set to appear in the Woody Allen film Rifkin’s Festival.
Many people will most likely recognize Wallace Shawn for his voice-over work in the Toy Story movies. He voices the toy dinosaur Rex. Shawn also reprised his role s Mr. Hall in the Clueless series. Some of his most memorable TV appearances were in Ally McBeal, Crossing Jordan, Family Guy, The L Word, Gossip Girl, and Mozart in the Jungle. Wallace Shawn currently has a recurring role on Young Sheldon.
Dan Hedaya (Mr. Horowitz)
Dan Hedaya played Cher’s tough, lawyer dad Mel Horowitz in Clueless. Hedaya has had a pretty consistent career since the film. He appeared in The First Wives Club, Ransom, Marvin’s Room, A Life Less Ordinary, A Night at the Roxbury, Dick, Shaft, and Mulholland Drive. He also appeared in Swimfan, Strangers with Candy, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Hedaya will appear in an upcoming drama called The God Committee. He’ll star alongside Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, and Janeane Garofalo. The God Committee was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2020, but the festival was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dan Hedaya has appeared in the series ER, Law & Order, Judging Amy, Yes, Dear, and Person of Interest. Hadaya also appeared in Gotham, The Mindy Project, Blue Bloods, and Odd Mom Out.
Twink Caplan (Miss Geist)
Twink Caplan played the good natured Miss. Geist in Clueless. She also reprised her role in the Clueless series. Caplan is one of the many Clueless alumni to appear in A Night at the Roxbury. Caplan appeared in the shows Just Shoot Me, Cousin Skeeter, CSI, Frasier, and Feud. In 2020, she appears in the Quibi series Royalties. It stars Darren Criss and Kether Donohue. Twink Caplan also appeared in the films I Could Never Be Your Woman, Loser, Crazy as Hell, and 9 Full Moons.
Justin Walker (Christian)
In Clueless, Justin Walker played Cher’s love interest Christian, who she later learned might be gay. Walker appeared in a few screen projects after Clueless, including Splendor Falls, V.I.P, Big Monster on Campus, and A.P.U.: Art, Pot, and Underwear. According to Bustle, in 2005, Walker opened up a Tacone Flavor Grill franchise in Rancho Mirage, CA. He also co-owns a fantasy sports website called Drafters.
Brittany Murphy (Tai)
Brittany Murphy played Dionne and Cher’s more clueless new friend Tai in Clueless. Murphy’s career was on the rise after Clueless, appearing in Freeway, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Girl, interrupted, Summer Catch, and Riding in Cars with Boys. She then had roles in the Eminem fictionalized biopic 8 Miles, co-starred with Ashton Kutcher in Just Married, and starred opposite Dakota Fanning in Uptown Girls.
Murphy appeared in other big budget movies like Sin City and Happy Feet. Her last film was Something Wicked, which was shot in 2009, but not released until 2014. Brittany Murphy also appeared as a new character in the Clueless TV series. Her most famous TV role was as the voice of Luanne in King of the Hill. Tragically, Murphy died of pneumonia in 2009.
If catching up with the careers of the Clueless cast has made you nostalgic, then you’re in luck because Clueless is available on Netflix on June 1, 2020.