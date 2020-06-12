Knives Out: 12 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Movie

A Hidden Knives Out Detail Involving iPhones Reveals A Big Hollywood Secret

Even those who managed to correctly guess the ending of Knives Out without spoilers may not have realized that all it takes to figure out the real killer is to pay attention to everyone's phones, which, apparently, is a tactic you can use to decipher any modern day mystery. When breaking down a certain scene of the whodunnit for Vanity Fair, Rian Johnson spilled the beans on what must have been a highly protected secret in filmmaking that Apple allows the use of iPhones in movies as long as the villain is never seen using one. Considering Johnson feared that reveal would make him the target of anyone making a suspense thriller, I will not say much more than that.