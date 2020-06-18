7 Marvel And DC Characters That Shameless’ Emmy Rossum Would Be Perfect For

Oracle

Not everybody in the Batfamily wears a costume, such as one of the Dark Knight's most important allies, Oracle: the alias Barbara Gordon assumes after the Joker's bullet paralyzes her, leaving her to help protect Gotham City with a computer. While this character, who was given the live action treatment once before on the WB series Birds of Prey (not to be confused with the Harley Quinn-led 2020 movie), would not give Emmy Rossum the opportunity to be part of the action of a DC film, casting her would help ensure that this iteration of Barbara is depicted with the right kind of emotional depth. That being said, one might wonder why I do not just suggest Rossum to play Batgirl, Barbara's original alter ego, and the main reason is that I have another, and arguably better, idea for the actress.