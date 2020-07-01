Kristen Bell: 8 Fascinating Facts About The Frozen Star

Kristen Bell Has A Soft Spot For Animals, Especially Sloths

Most of Kristen Bell's "rescues" have been the many furry friends she has adopted into her life from shelters, yet dogs are not the only animal that she has a strong affinity for. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bell shared footage of her having nothing short of a panic attack based on a mere (and correct) hunch that her husband Dax Shepard was going to surprise her with a sloth for her 31st birthday. DeGeneres then seized the opportunity for a cruel prank by convincing her guest that they had booked a sloth for her on the show before breaking her heart with the truth in one of the actress' most memorable, and adorably teary-eyed, moments on TV.