Dave Bautista's My Spy And 4 Other Movies Pairing Action Stars With Kids (And Where To Stream Them)

There has to be some kind of clause in action stars' contracts that make them obligated to make at least one of these films (The Rock had made at least three at this point) where they have to solve a crime (and the day) with the help of pint-sized backup. Nevertheless, if you recently watched My Spy and want to see other movies with a similar setup, then you are in the right place as I have come up with a list of the best offerings from that very specific genre, and best of all, they're all streaming right now.