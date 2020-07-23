What To Stream If You Love Zac Efron

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile (2019)

Ted Bundy is one of the most notorious American serial killers of all-time. In Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Zac Efron transforms himself into Bundy and shows how good looks and charisma can be a deadly combination.

Why It’s A Good Option for Zac Efron Fans: This is one of Efron’s most impressive roles because he takes on a much darker character than fans are used to and he nails it. He captures Bundy’s arrogance, manipulation, and seductive ways, and he highlights the deranged and sadistic nature of the serial killer. Efron makes sure to make you root against Bundy but shows how this man could easily creep his way into people’s minds and hearts.

