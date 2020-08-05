The Best Horror Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Right Now

If you consider yourself a horror fan and don’t presently have an Amazon Prime subscription, you are doing yourself a disservice. There are thousands upon thousands of titles available, and a great number of them are of the genre of monsters and mayhem – and while all of them may not be real winners, there is an excellent number of phenomenal titles that are currently available.

So what does Amazon have that can be considered the best of the best? We assume you clicked on this article looking for the answer to that question, and we are happy to provide with this list of 14 titles that you can watch instantly!