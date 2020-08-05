What The Ocean's Eleven Cast Is Doing Now

Casey Affleck (Virgil Malloy)

Casey Affleck was best known as Ben's younger brother when he starred as getaway driver Virgil Malloy in Ocean's Eleven, but has earned a reputation on his own as a unique filmmaker and talented actor. Yet, what would have been the peak of his career also proved to be a low as years-old sexual assault allegations against him began to resurface around the time he won his Best Actor Oscar for Manchester by the Sea. Affleck has since made a conscious effort atone for his "unprofessional" behavior and has been moving forward with his recently announced third directorial effort Far Bright Star and acting in upcoming films The World to Come and Every Breath You Take.