What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Christian Bale

Newsies (Disney+)

A group of New York City newsboys rise up and become heroes when a corrupt and greedy newspaper tycoon (Robert Duvall) threatens their livelihood. The fight soon escalates into the streets with plenty of singing and dancing.

Why It's A Good Option For Christian Bale Fans: Those who are more familiar with Christian Bale's more action-oriented roles that would come in the following years will surely get a kick out of seeing the young actor's portrayal of another hero, homeless newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly as becomes the inspiration for the scores of disenfranchised youth who got on strike to prove a point to Joseph Pulitzer.

Stream it on Disney+ here.