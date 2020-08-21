What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Amy Adams

The Master (2012)

An oversexed, PTSD-stricken Navy veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) is lured into the promises of grandeur provided by a charismatic leader (Philip Seymour Hoffman).

Why It's A Good Option for Amy Adams Fans: In Paul Thomas Anderson's masterpiece, The Master, Amy Adams does wonders alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman — all of whom put forth some of the strongest performances of their respective careers. Though Phoenix's turn as Freddie Quell is revolutionary and Hoffman gives one of the most stunningly captivating performances of his tragically short career, Adams shapes an ingeniously subtle and sharply layered character who only grows richer the more you reflect on the film. She's one of its biggest puzzle pieces, and as you dissect the movie more, you can see more clearly how much she drives the ship. It's most certainly worthy of Adams' fourth Oscar nomination.

