6 Marvel Characters Matt Damon Would Be Perfect To Play

Daredevil

Speaking of Ben Affleck, while I am not, personally, one to cast blame on the actor for the widely underwhelming reception to 2003's Daredevil, you have to admit that it is fascinating to wonder how things might have been if his buddy Matt Damon had not passed on the role first. I almost want to see his take on Matt Murdock, a blind attorney who uses his other five superhuman senses to wipe out the worst in Hell's Kitchen by night, more than I would love to see Charlie Cox reprise his lead role in the short-lived, but much-loved Netflix series, for the big screen.

Besides, Damon already played a lawyer once in Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of John Grisham's The Rainmaker, so why not thrown in some hand-to-combat that we already know he is well capable of.