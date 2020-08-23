The Best Movies To Watch Streaming On CBS All Access

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally is the gold standard when it comes to romantic comedies and every movie in the genre should be compared to the 1989 classic written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner. The story centers around the titular characters played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan and their relationship starting with the contentious car ride from Chicago to New York and then the blossoming friendship over the next decade as they navigate the ups and downs of personal and professional lives while trying to remain friends. The chemistry between the two leads has never and probably will never be beaten or even matched, it's that strong and electric.

