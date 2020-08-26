The 10 Best Jada Pinkett Smith Performances

Jada Pinkett Smith is one of those actresses that doesn't seem to get the recognition she deserves for all of the great performances she has given over the years. Whether it's in a comedy like The Nutty Professor or Girls Trip, a thriller like Collateral, or even one of the most successful and influential science fiction franchises of all time like The Matrix sequels, there are some pretty great Jada Pinkett Smith movies out there. And that's not even touching on her stellar 30-year television career between her various film roles.

So, in case people forgot or will always know her for her brief, yet amazing appearance in the opening of Scream 2, let's take a look at 10 of the best performances from the career of one of the fiercest and hardest working names in Hollywood. Here are Jada Pinkett Smith.